'Wolf Moon' to eclipse Mars next week: How to watch
What's the story
On January 13, stargazers will be treated to a spectacular celestial event as the Wolf Moon—the first full moon of the year—passes directly in front of Mars.
This will create a rare occultation that will capture the attention of astronomy enthusiasts across various regions.
This phenomenon is particularly exciting because it not only highlights the beauty of the night sky but also offers a unique opportunity to observe how the Moon can temporarily obscure a planet.
Occultation
Wolf Moon to occult Mars: A rare celestial event
The Wolf Moon will occult Mars, meaning the Moon will appear to move across and block Mars.
The event will take place between 8:44pm EST on January 13 and 12:52am EST on January 14, lasting for about an hour (depending on your exact location).
While it can be seen with the naked eye, binoculars or a small beginner telescope will give a close-up view of Mars disappearing behind the Moon's southern limb and reappearing above its northern limb.
Planetary alignment
Mars to reach its brightest in 26 months
This rare celestial event comes ahead of another major event, when Mars will be at its biggest and brightest for 26 months.
On Thursday, January 16, Mars will be in annual opposition as it lines up with Earth and the Sun. Its disk will be completely lit as viewed from Earth.
This occurs as Earth takes 365 days to orbit the Sun while Mars takes 687 Earth days, meaning Earth passes between Mars and the Sun every 789 days.
Cultural context
The significance of the Wolf Moon's name
The term "Wolf Moon" comes from the howling wolves that are heard at this time of year, Timeanddate.com reported.
It is also referred to as the Stay Home Moon, Quiet Moon, Severe Moon and Center Moon.
Native American cultures have their own names for January's full moon such as the Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon, Freeze Up Moon, Hard Moon, Canada Goose Moon, Great Moon and Spirit or Greetings Moon.