What's the story

Blinkit has announced the launch of its food delivery service called 'Bistro,' promising to deliver high-quality meals in just 10 minutes.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa streesses that the food prepared by Bistro will not contain preservatives or be microwaved processed.

The service is currently live in select locations in Gurugram as part of its first phase.

Bistro aims to make high-quality meals more accessible, possibly bringing more customers to the idea of "outside of home" food consumption, according to Dhindsa.