The OnePlus 13 is now up for grabs in India via multiple online and offline channels. These include the OnePlus India website, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, and Croma, among others.

The device offers solid upgrades over its predecessor and provides a good value for those seeking a flagship device in the sub-₹70,000 price bracket.

Here are three reasons why you should consider the OnePlus 13.