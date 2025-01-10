OnePlus 13 goes on sale: 3 reasons to buy it
What's the story
The OnePlus 13 is now up for grabs in India via multiple online and offline channels. These include the OnePlus India website, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, and Croma, among others.
The device offers solid upgrades over its predecessor and provides a good value for those seeking a flagship device in the sub-₹70,000 price bracket.
Here are three reasons why you should consider the OnePlus 13.
Device features
Take a look at its highlights
The OnePlus 13 offers a 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and industry-leading 4,500-nits of brightness. The screen also boasts world's first DisplayMate A++ ratings for color accuracy.
Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which offers major gains over last-gen flagship chipsets.
Thanks to the Silicon NanoStack battery technology that allows for greater energy density, OnePlus 13 boasts a massive 6,000mAh battery while still being lighter and sleek.
More highlights
Camera, charging, and other details
The OnePlus 13 also features a flagship-grade triple rear camera system with a 50MP (OIS) primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto shooters.
Additionally, the OxygenOS 15 software, which is based on Android 15, is clean and smooth. The brand also promises four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.
The device supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, which means you can get a full top-up in about 30 minutes.
Sale details
OnePlus 13: Pricing and availability
The OnePlus 13 comes in three variants: the 12GB/256GB model at ₹69,999; 16GB/512GB variant at ₹76,999; and the 24GB/1TB version at ₹89,999.
The company is providing instant discount of up to ₹5,000 for ICICI Bank credit card users as well as a no-cost EMI option of up to two years.
Customers can get an exchange bonus and corporate benefits to further reduce the prices. There's also a free six-month phone replacement plan for any hardware issue you might face.