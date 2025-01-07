What's the story

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has launched its latest smartphones, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, in India today. They will go on sale on January 10 and January 13, respectively.

The handsets offer an AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, powerful cameras, IP68 + IP69 protection, and a bunch of AI features.

The company has also announced a new Sapphire Blue variant of the Buds Pro 3 wireless earbuds.