OnePlus 13 series launched with AI features, 6,000mAh battery
What's the story
Chinese tech giant OnePlus has launched its latest smartphones, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, in India today. They will go on sale on January 10 and January 13, respectively.
The handsets offer an AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, powerful cameras, IP68 + IP69 protection, and a bunch of AI features.
The company has also announced a new Sapphire Blue variant of the Buds Pro 3 wireless earbuds.
Phone #1
OnePlus 13
The Indian variant of the OnePlus 13 is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, just like its Chinese counterpart released in October.
The device boasts a camera system co-developed with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad, bringing new capabilities such as "Clear Burst."
The smartphone is offered in three color options: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean.
Specifications
Here are its specs
OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision.
It packs up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
On the rear, the device gets a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and 50MP telephoto snapper. A 32MP front camera takes care of selfies.
There's a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired, and 50W wireless charging.
Phone #2
OnePlus 13R
The OnePlus 13R is a rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 5, which was launched in China in December.
It sports a design similar to the flagship OnePlus 13, with a flat aluminum frame and circular rear camera bump.
The device offers Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both front and back panels, and comes in two nature-inspired color options: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.
Tech
Here's what OnePlus 13R offers
OnePlus 13R packs a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It gets up to 16GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and up to 512GB of storage.
The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 50MP telephoto camera.
It is fueled by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.
AI features
OnePlus 13 series features advanced AI capabilities
The OnePlus 13 series is powered by Android 15-based OxygenOS, bringing design improvements, new animations, and advanced AI capabilities.
These include Intelligent Search for finding local files with natural language prompts, AI Notes, and AI-powered photography tools such as AI Reflection Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Detail Boost.
The refreshed UI incorporates Google's gesture-driven Circle to Search feature for better interaction and accessibility. You also get the Gemini assistant.
Pricing
How much do they cost?
The OnePlus 13 starts at ₹69,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and goes up to ₹89,999 for the 24GB/1TB version.
Meanwhile, OnePlus 13R costs ₹42,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and ₹49,999 for the 16GB/512GB trim.
The devices come with four years of Android updates and six users of security updates.
The Sapphire Blue-colored Buds Pro 3 is priced at ₹11,999, while the 50W magnetic charger carries a price tag of ₹5,999.