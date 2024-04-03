Next Article

The update brings new XPAN mode, which allows users to utilize ultra-wide and telephoto cameras

India exclusive update brings new features for OnePlus Open users

By Mudit Dube 05:10 pm Apr 03, 202405:10 pm

What's the story OnePlus has launched a new software update exclusively for Indian users of OnePlus Open, the company's maiden foldable smartphone. The update brings a range of camera enhancements and innovative features, including a photo collage option. Details of the update were shared on the OnePlus community forum. The new features will likely be introduced for other regions in the coming weeks. The update carries version IN: CPH2551_14.0.0.600(EX01) and is already rolling out in India.

Camera enhancements

New camera functionalities and security patch introduced

The software update introduces new camera features such as the XPAN mode, which allows users to utilize ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. It also enhances the shutter response for better photo capturing. You can now switch between more focal lengths by tapping the zoom buttons. When shooting videos, you can now use the zoom wheel to switch between different zoom options. Additionally, the update includes the latest March 2024 security patch for Android, ensuring users' data safety and device protection.

System upgrades

System enhancements and user experience improvements

Beyond camera improvements, the update also introduces several system enhancements. These include app-specific volume controls and a new partial screenshot feature in the Smart Sidebar. You can simply press and hold the Volume Down button to activate the flashlight even when the screen is off. Additionally, you can initiate a fuzzy search from the Home screen search bar in Drawer mode by entering the first letter of the app name.

Device specs

OnePlus Open: A look at the device's specifications

The OnePlus Open features a large 7.82-inch 2K 120Hz AMOLED main display, capable of reaching up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. When folded, it becomes a compact device with a 6.31-inch 2K 120Hz AMOLED cover display. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and offers 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage capacity. The OnePlus Open's camera system includes a 48MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

Battery and connectivity

Powerful battery and connectivity options in OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open is powered by a 4,805mAh battery, supported by 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology. The device offers a variety of connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. It also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive audio experiences. OnePlus Open is priced at ₹1,39,999 for the single 16GB + 512GB variant in India. The foldable comes in two color options: Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk.