Motorola RAZR 40 series gets cheaper in India: Check prices

By Sanjana Shankar 06:43 pm Dec 18, 202306:43 pm

Motorola has slashed the prices of its RAZR 40 series by Rs. 10,000 in India. The series comprises RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra flip-style foldable smartphones. RAZR 40 now costs Rs. 49,999, down from its original price of Rs. 59,999, while the RAZR 40 Ultra is available at Rs. 79,999, reduced from Rs. 89,999. To sweeten the deal, Motorola is hosting a 'Moto Days' sale on Amazon India from December 18 to 24, offering more discounts on these devices.

During Amazon's Moto Days sale, customers can enjoy additional discounts of Rs. 5,000 on the standard RAZR 40 and Rs. 7,000 on the Ultra variant. This brings their effective prices down to Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 72,999 respectively until December 24. RAZR 40 has now become the most affordable foldable option in India again, after losing its title to TECNO Phantom V Flip in October. If you're interested in trying out clamshell foldables, don't miss out on these limited-time offers.