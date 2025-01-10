SpaceX's 7th Starship launch on January 13: How to watch
What's the story
SpaceX is preparing for the seventh launch of its most powerful rocket, the Starship.
The upcoming flight test will feature a new generation ship with major upgrades and attempt Starship's first payload deployment test.
It will also perform multiple reentry experiments for ship catch and reuse, as well as launch and return the Super Heavy booster.
Live coverage
Starship's live stream to showcase launch and booster return
The live stream of the event will not just show the 120-meter-tall rocket taking off with a mind-boggling 17 million pounds of thrust, but also an attempt to "catch" the first-stage Super Heavy booster on its return to SpaceX's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica, Texas.
The feat was successfully accomplished on the fifth test flight in October, despite a failed repetition on its sixth test a month later.
Payload test
Starship to deploy simulated Starlink satellites
For the first time, the spacecraft will attempt to deploy simulated Starlink satellites, marking a major milestone in its development trajectory.
The simulators are expected to splash down in the Indian Ocean after traveling on a suborbital trajectory with the Starship upper stage.
This mission will demonstrate Starship's capability to carry and deploy heavier, more advanced payloads in the future.
Modifications
Design changes and enhancements for the 7th launch
Several design changes have been introduced for this test.
The flaps on Starship's upper stage have been downsized and moved closer to the tip of the vehicle, reducing heat exposure and making the protective tile design easier.
Propulsion system modifications have also increased the propellant volume by 25%.
Enhanced heat shield tiles, with a backup layer to deal with potential damage, are also being tested during this flight.
Upcoming missions
Starship's future plans and launch details
Once fully tested and licensed, NASA and SpaceX plan to use the megarocket for crew and cargo missions to the Moon, with trips to Mars also a possibility.
SpaceX has scheduled Monday, January 13, for the seventh launch test flight of the Starship megarocket from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
The launch window will open at 4:00pm local time (3:30am IST) with a live webcast beginning about 35 minutes before lift-off on SpaceX's website and X account.