This ChatGPT-powered cane offers obstacle detection, voice assistance for visually-impaired
What's the story
WeWalk has unveiled an upgraded version of its smart cane at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Designed for visually impaired people, the Smart Cane 2 is a major upgrade over its predecessor, with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and improved sensors.
The innovative device makes a modern alternative to the traditional foldable white cane.
Enhanced features
A tool for safer mobility
The Smart Cane 2 aims to make mobility safer and more convenient for visually impaired users. It features turn-by-turn navigation, obstacle detection, and a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant.
All these features offer on-demand information to users without requiring a separate smartphone.
Notably, the handle of the device is slimmer than that of its predecessor, making it more comfortable to hold.
Design improvements
User-friendly design and durability
The Smart Cane 2 is nearly as light as a regular white cane and comes with tactile buttons for easy usage.
This design change comes in response to user feedback that the touchpad on the previous model was hard to use.
The new cane is also rainwater-resistant, which makes it ideal for use in different weather conditions.
It provides a battery life of around 20 hours.
Tech specs
Advanced technology for improved navigation
The Smart Cane 2 comes with a speaker, microphone, obstacle detection technology, and flashlight for improved night visibility. It also features motion sensors for precise navigation.
The device employs an ultrasonic time-of-flight sensor, a six-axis motion tracking inertial measurement unit, a pulse density modulated microphone and a barometric pressure sensor.
When it senses an obstacle ahead, it alerts the user with haptic and audio feedback.
Connectivity features
Seamless connectivity and information access
The Smart Cane 2 can connect with headphones over Bluetooth and deliver navigation instructions when connected to a smartphone. It can even provide information about your surroundings and public transport.
"You don't need to hold your smartphone anymore while you are going somewhere," WeWalk co-founder Kursat Ceylan told Engadget.
You can put it into your pocket and then you can get all the information through your WeWalk smart cane," Ceylan added.
Pricing and availability
Pre-orders for Smart Cane 2 now open
Pre-orders for the WeWalk Smart Cane 2 are already open and the first batch is slated to ship by the end of this month.
The device comes at a price of $850 with an additional $4.99 monthly subscription fee for the voice assistant service.
Alternatively, customers can pay a one-time $1,150 to get full access to the AI features without any extra subscription costs.