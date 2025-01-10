#CES2025: This headset could help blind people navigate the streets
What's the story
Romanian tech company DotLumen has unveiled an innovative haptic headset to help blind and low-vision people.
The device, which founder Cornel Amariei describes as a "self-driving" system for the visually impaired, was demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
The electronic aid is being touted as a potential game-changer in improving mobility for those suffering from visual impairments.
Design details
A closer look at DotLumen's haptic headset
The DotLumen headset looks like a virtual reality (VR) device, with a front unit placed just above the user's eyes and a power pack at the back for balance.
The front of the device has six computer vision cameras, three for near field and three for distant objects. This design was inspired by Tesla's setup, Amariei says.
Functionality
How does the DotLumen headset work?
The main purpose of the DotLumen headset is collision avoidance, keeping users away from pedestrians and street obstacles.
The device comes with small arms that touch the user's forehead, with each connected to a vibrating motor.
These motors guide users by moving vibrations across their forehead: central vibrations indicate a clear path ahead, while side vibrations signal a need to change direction.
Additional features
It also includes a voice guide
Along with haptic feedback, the DotLumen headset also features a voice guide to alert users when their path gets crowded.
The device offers a battery life of some 2.5 hours, which is enough for an average walk. However, in case of long usage, it can be plugged into a USB-C battery pack for more juice.
Future plans
DotLumen plans to launch its headset in Europe
DotLumen plans to start selling its headset in Europe soon, with a price tag expected to be under €10,000 (nearly ₹8.8 lakh).
Now, while that may sound a bit expensive, Amariei notes that it is way cheaper than the cost of training a guide dog.
According to the Guide Dog Foundation in the US, breeding, raising, training and placing an assistance dog costs $50,000 (around ₹43 lakh).