Girish Kumar: Actor turned businessman's net worth surpasses Aamir, Ranbir

Girish Kumar, who made his Bollywood debut with Ramaiya Vastavaiya in 2013, has now become a successful businessman. After starring in just two films, he joined the family business, Tips Industries, and is now the Chief Operating Officer (COO). His strategic role has helped him amass a personal net worth of over ₹2,164 crore, as per Hindustan Times. This surpasses that of many Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan , Ranbir Kapoor , and other A-listers.

Family legacy Tips Industries's market cap was ₹10,500cr by 2024 Kumar hails from the influential Taurani family. His father, Kumar S Taurani, and uncle Ramesh S Taurani are the founders of Tips Industries. After a brief acting career that included 2013's Ramaiya Vastavaiya and 2016 film Loveshhuda, he decided to join the family business. By 2024, Tips Industries, according to several reports, had a market capitalization of over ₹10,500 crore with Kumar playing a pivotal role in its growth as COO.

Wealth comparison Kumar's net worth is higher than many A-list Bollywood stars Kumar's personal net worth is significantly higher than that of several top Bollywood actors. Reports suggest his wealth stands at ₹2,164 crore, while Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have net worths of ₹369 crore and ₹362 crore, as per Forbes and Fincash. Even Khan, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, according to Forbes has a net worth pegged around ₹1,862 crore.