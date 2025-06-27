Netflix's 'Squid Game' Season 3: Cast, plot, key characters

Netflix 's critically acclaimed dystopian survival thriller series Squid Game is returning for its third and final season on Friday at 12:30pm. The show has been a global sensation since its first season premiered in September 2021. The second season was released in December 2024 and received mixed reviews from critics. Here's everything to know about the upcoming finale.

Storyline insights What to expect from the 3rd season? In the third season, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is once again drawn into the deadly game, facing sinister challenges and difficult choices. The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) continues his role while Jun-ho's investigation into the organization deepens. The show has been a massive success for Netflix, becoming one of its most-watched series and winning several awards, including six Primetime Emmy Awards.

Cast highlights Who will play the new characters? The third season will see the return of familiar faces like Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, Yim Si-wan as Myung Gi (Player 333), and Kang Ae-shim as Geum-ja (Player 149). New characters include Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388) and Park Gyu-young as No-eul. The season will also feature two dolls: Young-hee from the Red Light, Green Light game and Chul-su, a new male doll introduced in Season 2's post-credits scene.