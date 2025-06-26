'Squid Game 3' first 6mins released: Can Gi-hun save all?
What's the story
Netflix has released the first six minutes of Squid Game 3, giving fans a sneak peek into the final season. The clip picks up from where Season 2 left off, with masked men carrying a coffin—the type used for eliminated players. Inside is Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), aka Player 456, as worried onlookers exchange anxious glances.
Plot development
Gi-hun blames himself for the players' deaths
Gi-hun is not dead, at least for now. However, he is devastated to learn that his heroic act has resulted in the deaths of 35 players, including his friend Jung-bae. Overcome with confusion and distress, he screams at the guards to kill him, too. "Why did you not kill me?" he yells. He then grabs a gun from one of the guards and shouts, "Shoot me! Kill me too!"
Character insights
Why Front Man sent Gi-hun back instead of killing him
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has clarified that Gi-hun's return isn't an act of mercy. "For Front Man, sending Gi Hun back to the game, rather than killing him—makes sense. He wants Gi Hun to really feel and understand the heavy price of his own mistakes," he told Tudum. "Front Man wants Gi Hun to be driven to a state where he will finally give up his faith in humanity, and even his faith in himself."
Season finale
Front man adds it's about dismantling beliefs
Lee Byung-hun (Front Man) added that it's not about life or death, but breaking beliefs. "Front Man wants to dismantle the noble belief Gi Hun holds onto. He believes that, eventually, Gi Hun will change too," said Lee. The creators have promised that Squid Game's final season will be the most intense yet, with more dangerous games and heightened emotional stakes. Watch the clip here. The entire season drops on Friday.