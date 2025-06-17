What's the story

The upcoming Hindi romantic drama Aap Jaisa Koi, starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will premiere on Netflix on July 11, the streaming giant announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the film is billed as a feel-good love story that celebrates connection and companionship in unexpected situations.