'Aap Jaisa Koi': Madhavan, Fatima's dreamy romance gets release date
What's the story
The upcoming Hindi romantic drama Aap Jaisa Koi, starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will premiere on Netflix on July 11, the streaming giant announced on Tuesday.
Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the film is billed as a feel-good love story that celebrates connection and companionship in unexpected situations.
Film details
'Brings together two opposites' in a family drama setting
Aap Jaisa Koi features Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, and Shaikh as Madhu, a spirited French tutor.
The film's press release said it "brings together two opposites in a story that's as much about family and belonging as it is about romance."
It also marks Madhavan's return to the romance genre.
Director's statement
'It's about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love'
Director Soni said, "It's about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love."
"Working with Netflix again after Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been a fulfilling experience, and I'm excited to present a love story that's tender, messy, and intimate."
He added that the film quietly questions the roles we fall into in relationships.
The title is also an iconic song from the film Qurbani, sung by Nazia Hassan.
Netflix's statement
Tale of love that sprouts amidst fallen hopes
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, said Aap Jaisa Koi is a romance about "love that sprouts amidst fallen hopes" and gated traditions.
"With Vivek Soni's captivating visuals, it boasts beautiful performances by Madhavan, Fatima, Ayesha Raza, along with a stellar ensemble."
"Dharmatic Entertainment...have told this classic tale in a contemporary fashion. It is part of a strong slate of films we're bringing to Netflix this year."