Sara to reunite with Aanand L Rai for next: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is reuniting with director Aanand L Rai for her next film, reported India Today.
The project is being produced by Rai under his banner Colour Yellow Productions and will reportedly feature Khan in a never-seen-before avatar.
The details of the film are still under wraps, but sources said that the team is aiming to wrap up shooting soon for a 2026 release.
Character details
Insiders say Khan's character will be a pleasant surprise
While the specifics of Khan's character remain undisclosed, insiders have assured that it will be a pleasant surprise for her fans.
Earlier this year, she had shared a picture with Rai on Instagram from New Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, sparking speculation about their reunion.
In the photo, Khan was seen donning simple pink traditional attire while leaning on Rai's shoulder.
Future ventures
Meanwhile, Khan and Rai's other projects
Apart from producing Khan's next, Rai is also directing a film set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The shoot for this project is also underway in Mumbai and will reportedly introduce new faces to the industry.
Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The trailer for this film was released on Tuesday.