All to remember before 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 arrives
What's the story
The third season of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia is set to premiere on Thursday, almost four years after the first season debuted.
The show follows the unconventional mother-daughter duo, Georgia Miller and her daughter Ginny.
As they navigate their tumultuous relationship, viewers are reminded of Georgia's dark past and its impact on Ginny.
Here are some crucial plot points from the previous seasons to remember before diving into the new episodes.
Dark history
Georgia's past and a couple of murders
Georgia's past is a significant part of the show.
She survived her childhood home, where her stepfather abused her, but life didn't get any easier.
In an attempt to escape her abusive marriage with Anthony Greene, then 17-year-old Georgia "accidentally" killed him by slipping him a whole lot of sleeping pills.
Later, she intentionally killed her second husband, Kenny Drexel, for behaving inappropriately with Ginny.
Although Georgia escaped scot-free, these cases put private investigator Gabriel Cordova on her trail.
Love interests
Joe or Zion: Who'll end up with Georgia?
Joe, owner of Wellsbury's Blue Farm Cafe, where Ginny works, has a long-standing connection with Georgia.
They first met when she was 15 and pregnant. Despite their chemistry, Georgia never entertained Joe's feelings for her.
Meanwhile, Zion—Ginny's father and Georgia's on-and-off boyfriend since their teenage years—is now in a serious relationship. However, it's clear that Zion still loves Georgia.
Despite her marriage to Wellsbury mayor Paul Randolph, fans remain hopeful that Georgia will end up with Joe or Zion.
Teenage turmoil
Now, let's focus on Ginny and her relationships
Georgia's rebellious teen daughter Ginny and Marcus's relationship was a major plot point in the first season of Ginny & Georgia. They found happiness together in Season 2, but things took a sad turn when Marcus fell into depression.
Their future remains uncertain going into Season 3.
Ginny's famous friend group, MANG (Maxine, Abby, Norah, and Ginny), had a major falling out, too, and most likely the third season will go deep into dissecting the friends' individual issues.
Shocking twist
Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger
The shocking ending of Season 2 saw Georgia get arrested at her wedding reception. This happened after she smothered Tom Fuller, her old nemesis, Cynthia's husband, who was in hospice care.
Georgia's colleague, Nick, accidentally revealed to Cordova that Georgia had been in the room when Fuller died, leading to her arrest.
Season 2 also saw Gil, Georgia's second child, Austin's father, returning. He is likely to make a comeback in Season 3, too.