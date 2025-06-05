What's the story

The third season of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia is set to premiere on Thursday, almost four years after the first season debuted.

The show follows the unconventional mother-daughter duo, Georgia Miller and her daughter Ginny.

As they navigate their tumultuous relationship, viewers are reminded of Georgia's dark past and its impact on Ginny.

Here are some crucial plot points from the previous seasons to remember before diving into the new episodes.