Aamir to host special musical night for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
What's the story
The much-awaited spiritual sequel to the iconic 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par, is all set for a release this month.
The movie's trailer has already created a buzz with its promise of being a heartwarming family entertainer.
Now, in an exciting development, the team, including 10 debutants and composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, will come together for a special musical night on Friday at actor-producer Aamir Khan's residence, per reports.
Event details
Khan to host the evening
An industry source told Bollywood Hungama that the event will be hosted by Khan himself.
"The team of Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to come together for a musical night, which will be held on June 6 at Aamir Khan's residence."
The source added, "While Aamir Khan will host the evening, the event will also see the presence of 10 debutants along with composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy who will be part of the celebration."
New faces
The film introduces 10 new talents; title track coming today
Aamir Khan Productions is introducing 10 new talents with Sitaare Zameen Par. The debutants are Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
The film is directed by RS Prasanna, who previously directed the path-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. This film marks his biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions yet.
Meanwhile, the title track for SZP will be dropped later on Thursday.