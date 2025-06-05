What's the story

The much-awaited spiritual sequel to the iconic 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par, is all set for a release this month.

The movie's trailer has already created a buzz with its promise of being a heartwarming family entertainer.

Now, in an exciting development, the team, including 10 debutants and composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, will come together for a special musical night on Friday at actor-producer Aamir Khan's residence, per reports.