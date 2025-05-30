What's the story

Mohit Raina, who is best known for his role as Lord Shiva in the popular TV series Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, respectively.

Although major casting has been finalized, other roles are still being discussed.