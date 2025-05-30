Mohit Raina in talks for Lord Shiva's role in 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Mohit Raina, who is best known for his role as Lord Shiva in the popular TV series Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, respectively.
Although major casting has been finalized, other roles are still being discussed.
Role speculation
Raina's potential role and the film's ensemble cast
According to India Forums, sources close to the production have revealed that discussions about Raina's involvement in the project are at an advanced stage. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Lord Shiva in the film.
The Ramayana adaptation boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and more.
Career highlights
Raina's recent work and upcoming projects
On the work front, Raina has been busy with several exciting projects.
His latest release is Kankhajura, a Hindi adaptation of the Israeli series Magpie.
The show was released on SonyLIV on Friday and also stars Roshan Mathew and Sarah-Jane Dias.