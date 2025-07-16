Microsoft's Copilot Vision AI can now scan your entire screen
What's the story
Microsoft is rolling out an update to Copilot Vision for Windows Insiders that allows the AI assistant to scan your entire desktop. Previously, it could only view two apps at a time. Now, with a click of the glasses icon in the Copilot app, you can share any window—or your full screen—for real‑time AI analysis and guidance. Unlike Microsoft's Recall feature, which silently takes periodic snapshots of your screen, Copilot Vision requires your permission and stops when you opt out.
Enhanced capabilities
How the updated tool can help you
The updated Copilot Vision can analyze content, provide insights, and answer questions while guiding you through it verbally. Microsoft describes the tool as one that can "get tips on making improvements to your creative project, help with improving your resume, or guidance while navigating a new game." This makes it an invaluable asset for users looking for assistance with various tasks.
Evolution
Microsoft tested Copilot Vision last year
Microsoft first tested Copilot Vision last year as a feature that could see what users were looking at while browsing the web in Edge. The tool can also answer questions about what it sees through your mobile phone's camera, showing its potential for future development.