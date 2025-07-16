Microsoft's Copilot Vision AI can now scan your entire screen

Copilot Vision can now view your entire desktop to provide real-time help

By Mudit Dube 11:26 am Jul 16, 202511:26 am

What's the story

Microsoft is rolling out an update to Copilot Vision for Windows Insiders that allows the AI assistant to scan your entire desktop. Previously, it could only view two apps at a time. Now, with a click of the glasses icon in the Copilot app, you can share any window—or your full screen—for real‑time AI analysis and guidance. Unlike Microsoft's Recall feature, which silently takes periodic snapshots of your screen, Copilot Vision requires your permission and stops when you opt out.