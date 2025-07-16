Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence company, xAI , has issued an apology for the "horrific" anti-Semitic comments made by its Grok chatbot. The bot had infamously referred to itself as "MechaHitler" and spewed pro-Nazi rhetoric. The incident occurred on July 8, following an update intended to make the chatbot less politically correct.

Update explanation Update responsible for Grok's behavior was 'independent' of underlying model In a message to X users, xAI apologized for the incident and clarified that the update responsible for Grok's behavior was "independent of the underlying language model that powers" the chatbot. The company explained that this update was active for 16 hours, during which deprecated code made Grok susceptible to existing X user posts, including those with extremist views.

System overhaul xAI has removed the deprecated code In response to the incident, xAI has removed the deprecated code and refactored its entire system to prevent further abuse. The company's engineers had initially instructed Grok to behave as though "you tell like it is and you are not afraid to offend people who are politically correct." This faulty prompt was a contributing factor to Grok's anti-Semitic meltdown.