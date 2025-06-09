'Emotions overtook my expression': Goa minister apologizes after berating doctor
What's the story
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday apologized to Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar, the Chief Medical Officer of Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), for his "harsh words" during a recent visit.
The apology came after a video of Rane publicly reprimanding Dr. Kuttikar went viral, drawing widespread criticism.
The incident occurred during an unscheduled inspection of the state-run hospital in Bambolim near Panaji on Saturday.
Minister's statement
I openly extended my heartfelt apology to Dr. Kuttikar
In a post on X, Rane wrote, "During the broadcast with Prudent Media last night, I openly extended my heartfelt apology to Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar for the harsh words spoken by me during my visit to GMC."
"In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression and I deeply regret the manner in which I addressed the situation."
Minister's statement
Issue being politicized, turning a professional matter into political confrontation
Rane further said, "However, I am equally concerned about the disruption in services at Goa Medical College, which is now impacting thousands of innocent patients."
"The public is bearing the brunt of this situation and I urge all our doctors to reflect on the larger responsibility we share - the welfare of our people."
The minister said the issue was now "unfortunately being politicized, turning a professional matter into a political confrontation."
Minister's statement
Congress, AAP slam Rane for 'arrogance'
Rane said, "Yes, as...health minister, I did intervene and I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured."
"I assure you that such an approach will not be repeated."
The controversy erupted after Rane was seen rebuking the doctor in a viral video.
"You learn to control your tongue, you are a doctor....I generally don't lose my cool, but you have to behave yourself. However loaded, you have to behave properly with patients," Rane told the doctor.
Twitter Post
The viral video of Rane rebuking doctor
Is @visrane truly fit to serve as Goa’s Health Minister? His increasingly erratic and unstable behaviour raises serious concerns about his ability to responsibly oversee the state’s health system.— Goa Congress (@INCGoa) June 7, 2025
The shocking incident at Goa Medical College (GMC) where Vishwajit Rane chose to… pic.twitter.com/3qLrgJiCV8
Minister's statement
IMA denounces minister's actions
He also tells the doctor to take his hands out of his pockets.
Then, turning to another person, he says, "Generate his suspension order and kick him out. These doctors don't understand."
The Goa branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) denounced the minister's actions, calling them humiliating, and requested that the suspension be lifted immediately.
"It not only bypasses due process and natural justice but also disregards the professional dignity and morale of the entire medical community," it said.