What's the story

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday apologized to Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar, the Chief Medical Officer of Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), for his "harsh words" during a recent visit.

The apology came after a video of Rane publicly reprimanding Dr. Kuttikar went viral, drawing widespread criticism.

The incident occurred during an unscheduled inspection of the state-run hospital in Bambolim near Panaji on Saturday.