What's the story

In a big boost for the Kuno National Park's cheetah population, a female cheetah called Nirva has given birth to five cubs.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the development on X (formerly Twitter), along with a short video of the newborns.

"It is a matter of great pleasure that the population of cheetahs is continuously increasing in Kuno National Park," CM Mohan said while adding, "Recently, 5-year-old Nirva has given birth to 5 cubs."