ChatGPT's new Memory feature brings personalized experience to free users
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a major update to its ChatGPT platform, bringing the advanced Memory feature to free users. The improvement was previously exclusive to paid subscribers.
The new and improved Memory can save conversations for longer periods, making interactions more personalized and relevant.
"We're starting to roll out memory improvements to logged in Free users," OpenAI said in a support document.
User experience
How the improved memory works
The enhanced Memory feature allows ChatGPT to recall specific instructions given by users.
For instance, if you've asked ChatGPT to avoid using certain punctuation marks and it has stored that preference in memory, the AI will likely apply it in future interactions to maintain consistency.
"In addition to the saved memories that were there before, ChatGPT now references your recent conversations to deliver responses that feel more relevant and tailored to you," OpenAI explained in its support document.
User control
Limitations of the new feature
Despite its advantages, the new Memory feature comes with some limitations for free users.
As BleepingComputer pointed out, this version only offers short-term continuity across conversations.
Paid users of ChatGPT Plus ($20/month) and ChatGPT Pro ($200) get a more powerful version that can reference older messages for a more comprehensive conversational experience.
Privacy options
Users can manage memory settings
OpenAI also offers users the option to manage their memory settings.
If a user doesn't want ChatGPT to remember everything from their conversations, they can go to ChatGPT Settings and turn off Memory or delete specific memories they don't want stored.
There is also an option for a "Temporary Chat," which works like incognito mode in Chrome, providing a more private conversational experience.