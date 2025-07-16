'Love his films': Mohit Suri gushes over Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Bollywood director Mohit Suri has come out in strong support of filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga , praising his storytelling style and calling himself a "fan." In a recent interview with Filmygyan, he said the debate about Vanga's narratives is often audience-created. Discussing how the public usually reacts to the Animal director's work, Suri also said the controversies are mostly "misplaced."

Statement 'We make it controversial': Suri Referring to Vanga, Suri told Filmygyan, "I love his films. Hum banate hai use controversial (We make his films controversial)." He added, "Ye same kahani aap kisi gangster ke sath karo (You make Vanga-style films with a gangster)," noting that Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma have made similar films, too. "We are from that school of cinema... Everyone has the right to make their films. You have a right to like it or not like it," Suri said.

Film appreciation 'Messaged him during Animal that I'm a fan' Suri further talked about Vanga's Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, saying, "Very few people think Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh have no difference." "I feel there is a big difference between the two films. There is more emotion in the second part," he added. Suri also said he "loved" Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, revealing, "I messaged him during Animal that I am a Sandeep Reddy Vanga fan."