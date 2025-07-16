5 roles that changed Robert Pattinson's game

Robert Pattinson 's movie choices have led him to become one of the most celebrated actors of our generation. From fantasy to drama, whatever he has touched, he's won praises globally. Here, we take a look at 5 iconic roles of Pattinson that underline the versatility and talent of the actor. Each of them reveals a different side of his incredible acting ability.

Vampire role 'Twilight' saga's Edward Cullen In the blockbuster Twilight saga, Pattinson played Edward Cullen, a vampire who falls for a human girl. The role catapulted him to the international limelight and became synonymous with his name for years to come. The series was hugely popular among young adults and grossed over billions worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing film franchises.

Wizard role 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire's Cedric Diggory Before being Edward Cullen, Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. As a fellow Hogwarts student competing in the Triwizard Tournament, the role brought him to a worldwide audience. While not as much as other roles, it was enough to leave an impact on fans and critics alike.

Psychological drama role 'The Lighthouse's Ephraim Winslow In The Lighthouse, Pattinson tackled the difficult role of Ephraim Winslow, co-starring alongside Willem Dafoe. The movie is characterized by its intense psychological themes and stunning black-and-white cinematography. His performance was critically acclaimed for its depth and complexity, proving his capability to handle such demanding material.

Crime thriller role 'Good Time's Connie Nikas Pattinson played the role of Connie Nikas in Good Time, where he essayed the role of a bank robber on the run, while taking care of his brother. The movie was lauded for its gritty realism and fast-paced narrative. His performance earned him accolades from critics who noted it as one of his best performances back then.