Meg Ryan's rom-com evolution is pure movie magic

Meg Ryan has stolen our hearts, and how! The queen of romcoms knows how to woo audiences with her adorable performances. And her journey through the genre is nothing short of mind-blowing. From a young girl to a mature woman, Ryan's story is a reflection of the actor's versatility as well as the changing face of romcoms over the decades.

Drive 1 'When Harry Met Sally' and its iconic scenes In When Harry Met Sally, Ryan gave one of the most memorable scenes of romantic comedy history. The way she played Sally Albright made it impossible to separate humor from sincerity. Not only did it make her a leading lady, but it also set a benchmark for future rom-coms. Ryan and Billy Crystal's palpable chemistry made it a classic, which still resonates with audiences.

Drive 2 Evolution through 'Sleepless in Seattle' Sleepless in Seattle was another landmark in Ryan's career. Her character of Annie Reed was the most evolved from all her previous characters, and showed that romance doesn't have to be all cut-and-dried. The film's success came from its beautiful story and the unmatchable chemistry between Ryan and Tom Hanks. This movie only further established her as the queen of rom-coms in the 1990s.

Drive 3 Transitioning with 'You've Got Mail' In You've Got Mail, Ryan stepped into the future of romance, playing Kathleen Kelly opposite Tom Hanks yet again. The film was a reflection of the times, with its focus on the internet and modern-day relationships. Ryan's performance beautifully captured the spirit of modern love stories, while not letting go of the things that people loved to begin with.