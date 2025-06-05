'Wicked 2' trailer out: Will Glinda, Elphaba transform 'for good'?
What's the story
The first official trailer for Wicked: For Good was released on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into the epic conclusion of the story of Elphaba and Glinda.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, this film is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.
The sequel continues from where Wicked: Part One left off, with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) now hiding as the Wicked Witch of the West.
Relationship dynamics
It's going to be Elphaba v/s Glinda
The trailer hints at a dramatic shift in the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda (Ariana Grande).
While Elphaba fights to expose the truth about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and protect Oz's vulnerable animals, Glinda has become a national icon of goodness.
Their estrangement is highlighted as Glinda grapples with her public role while dealing with guilt over their fractured friendship.
Will the former best friends be able to put aside their differences and reunite, for good?
Plot expansion
Fiyero, Boq, and Nessarose also in the mix
The trailer also teases an expansion of the narrative threads, including Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), whose upcoming royal wedding is set to become a turning point.
Other characters, such as Boq (Ethan Slater) and Elphaba's sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode), are also caught up in the witches' choices.
Musical highlights include fan-favorite songs like No Good Deed and For Good, along with new original songs by composer Stephen Schwartz.
Twitter Post
Watch the trailer here
The epic conclusion comes to theaters this November. Watch the #WickedForGood trailer now 🧹🫧 pic.twitter.com/IqTI7eYU59— Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) June 5, 2025
Cast details
Here's the cast for the second part
Wicked: For Good also sees the return of several cast members from the first film. Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as Madame Morrible, while Goldblum, Slater, and Bode are also back.
The first part of Wicked received 10 nominations at the 2024 Academy Awards and won for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.
Its songs also became part of pop culture.