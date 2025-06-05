What's the story

The first official trailer for Wicked: For Good was released on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into the epic conclusion of the story of Elphaba and Glinda.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, this film is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

The sequel continues from where Wicked: Part One left off, with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) now hiding as the Wicked Witch of the West.