Has Ayan Mukerji put 'Brahmastra 2' on hold?
What's the story
Director Ayan Mukerji is reportedly shifting his focus from Brahmastra Part Two to Dhoom 4, the much-awaited reboot of the action thriller franchise.
The decision comes as a response to funding challenges for the VFX-heavy Brahmastra Part Two, per Bollywood Hungama.
Mukerji's friend and frequent collaborator Ranbir Kapoor is rumored to be a lead in Dhoom 4.
Notably, it took Mukerji around 11 years to bring his passion project, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, to life.
Production timeline
Mukerji to begin 'Dhoom 4' pre-production after 'War 2'
With Mukerji's War 2 set to release on August 14, 2025, the director is expected to start pre-production for Dhoom 4 next.
The film will reportedly be a reboot of the franchise with new characters.
"While Ayan had previously been apprehensive about doing back-to-back large-scale action projects, he could not say no to Aditya Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor," a source told Bollywood Hungama.
Film details
When will 'Dhoom 4' go on floors?
Casting for other key roles, including the female lead, is reportedly underway.
Production for Dhoom 4 is likely to begin in April 2026, and the film has been tentatively scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.
Meanwhile, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev will now reportedly go on floors only in 2027, with both the second and third parts being shot together like Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana.
Actor's schedule
What are Kapoor and Mukerji doing currently?
Currently, Kapoor is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. He also has Ramayana Part 2 and the action film sequel Animal Park in the pipeline.
On the other hand, Mukerji is gearing up for Yash Raj Films's War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.