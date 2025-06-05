What's the story

Director Ayan Mukerji is reportedly shifting his focus from Brahmastra Part Two to Dhoom 4, the much-awaited reboot of the action thriller franchise.

The decision comes as a response to funding challenges for the VFX-heavy Brahmastra Part Two, per Bollywood Hungama.

Mukerji's friend and frequent collaborator Ranbir Kapoor is rumored to be a lead in Dhoom 4.

Notably, it took Mukerji around 11 years to bring his passion project, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, to life.