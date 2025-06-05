Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' leaked online hours after release
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, and Abhirami in lead roles, was released on Thursday.
However, just hours after its theatrical premiere, pirated versions of the action thriller were leaked online on various illegal platforms.
The film marks a reunion between Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades since their last collaboration on Nayakan.
Piracy details
'Thug Life' available on multiple illegal platforms
The pirated versions of Thug Life were made available on several platforms within hours of its release.
The film was found on sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, and Tamilrockerz in various formats, including 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.
This widespread availability of illegal copies highlights the ongoing risks and repercussions of piracy in the film industry.
Risks of piracy
Risks involved in watching pirated movies
Watching pirated versions of Thug Life can pose several risks.
These include exposure to malware, spyware, and ransomware on piracy websites, which can steal users' data or corrupt files.
Users might encounter hidden subscription fees, become victims of phishing attempts, and receive offers designed to exploit personal information.
Additionally, accessing pirated content is a violation of copyright laws that could lead to serious legal trouble, including heavy fines or even imprisonment.
Unsafe environment
Why you should avoid watching pirated content
Piracy sites bombard users with explicit adverts and inappropriate pop-ups, which is especially harmful for younger viewers.
Moreover, piracy is bound to affect the box office prospects of films.
Watching pirated movies not only endangers your data and finances but also disrespects the hard work of filmmakers.
Legal platforms ensure superior quality, safety, and support the entertainment industry.
Meanwhile, despite this threat, Haasan's film is looking at a huge opening of over ₹30 crore on Day 1.