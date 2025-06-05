Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' to get delayed?
What's the story
The upcoming film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is facing a potential delay in its release.
The movie is currently slated for a July 25 premiere, but producers Maddock Films are considering pushing it to avoid competition with other releases, reported Bollywood Hungama.
A source told the portal that "Dinesh Vijan had a meeting with his team and is discussing whether they should stick to the date or arrive later."
Release strategy
Maddock team is exploring August 29 as new release date
The source further revealed that the Maddock team is eyeing an August 29 release, a date currently unoccupied by any other film. They are also exploring other potential dates.
However, the source warned of Maddock's reputation for making quick decisions, citing past instances like the sudden release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the postponement of Bhool Chuk Maaf.
"A clearer picture would emerge in a few days," they added.
Box office clash
Ajay Devgn's 'Son of Sardaar 2' might run competition-free
If Param Sundari's release is delayed, Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2 will be the only Bollywood release on July 25.
The comedy caper also stars Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and the late Mukul Dev.
Other films releasing on July 25 include the Marvel biggie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Overcrowded month
July is packed with big-ticket films
The month of July is set to witness an unprecedented number of releases.
It will kick off with the musical Metro... In Dino, Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom, and Hollywood's Jurassic World: Rebirth on July 4.
On July 11, Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Rajkummar Rao's action drama Maalik will release alongside another Hollywood biggie, Superman.
It might be a safe bet to ensure a relatively vacant slot for Param Sundari.