What's the story

The upcoming film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is facing a potential delay in its release.

The movie is currently slated for a July 25 premiere, but producers Maddock Films are considering pushing it to avoid competition with other releases, reported Bollywood Hungama.

A source told the portal that "Dinesh Vijan had a meeting with his team and is discussing whether they should stick to the date or arrive later."