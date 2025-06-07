'It was interfering with my life': Fardeen recalls alcohol addiction
Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who returned to acting recently and is currently seen in Housefull 5, has opened up about his struggles with alcohol.
In a recent interview with Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel, Khan revealed that he had started drinking at a young age, and it was "interfering" with his life.
He sought professional help to get sober during the pandemic in 2020.
Transformation
'I became sober in 2020...': Khan
Khan shared, "I was at a stage where I just didn't feel myself. I became sober in 2020, and I stopped alcohol in one go."
"I started drinking very, very young, so this was the first time the brain fog lifted."
He added that he took professional help to stop drinking, calling it the best decision of his life.
The actor also revealed he lost 25kg during his break from acting.
Family focus
The actor took a break from films for family
Khan took a 14-year-long break from acting to focus on his family.
He moved to London with his wife, Natasha Madhvani, as they were facing challenges in having children.
The couple eventually turned to IVF and welcomed a daughter and son.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama earlier, he had said, "It wasn't meant to be this long... when my daughter was born, my heart melted."
Career revival
Khan's return to acting and weight loss journey
He admitted to struggling with his weight during this time, weighing 102kg at his heaviest. However, he worked on getting healthy and currently weighs 78kg.
After a long hiatus, Khan returned to acting in 2024.
Apart from Housefull 5, Khan has also starred in projects like Heeramandi and Visfot.