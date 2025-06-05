Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari unite for 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'
What's the story
Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari have been roped in for a new family entertainer, titled Parivarik ManuRanjan.
The film is directed by Varun V Sharma and produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra. It marks the first collaboration between Tripathi and Rao Hydari.
The production of the film commenced on Thursday, June 5, in Lucknow, reported Pinkvilla.
Actor statements
Script was 'so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny'
Speaking about the film, Tripathi said, "There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn't say no."
"This is my first time working with Aditi, and I've always admired her craft toward acting. Also excited to creatively partner with Varun Sharma and Ali Abbas Zafar and Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra, who are backing a story like this."
Actor-director insights
What Rao Hydari and director Sharma said
Rao Hydari added, "When I read the script, I smiled through it. For me, it's rare to come across a story in this universe."
"Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat...this is going to be a big learning experience and joy."
Director Sharma said, "Parivarik ManuRanjan is a story that's close to my heart-rooted in the chaos and comedy of life."
Production details
AAZ, BSL join hands for this film
Parivarik ManuRanjan is the first film under a new strategic partnership between Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films.
The film is creatively produced by Zafar and written by Brijendra Kala and Sharma.
More details about the release date and plot are awaited.
While Rao Hydari was last seen in Heeramandi, Tripathi has Metro... In Dino coming out soon.