What's the story

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari have been roped in for a new family entertainer, titled Parivarik ManuRanjan.

The film is directed by Varun V Sharma and produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra. It marks the first collaboration between Tripathi and Rao Hydari.

The production of the film commenced on Thursday, June 5, in Lucknow, reported Pinkvilla.