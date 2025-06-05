What's the story

The biographical drama Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, inspired by the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will hit theaters on August 1, 2025.

On Thursday, the makers celebrated Adityanath's birthday by unveiling the film's release date and a new poster.

The poster introduced audiences to Anant Vijay Joshi in the lead role, dressed in saffron attire that symbolizes spiritual power and determination.