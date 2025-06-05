Yogi Adityanath biopic 'Ajey' to hit theaters in August
What's the story
The biographical drama Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, inspired by the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will hit theaters on August 1, 2025.
On Thursday, the makers celebrated Adityanath's birthday by unveiling the film's release date and a new poster.
The poster introduced audiences to Anant Vijay Joshi in the lead role, dressed in saffron attire that symbolizes spiritual power and determination.
Film details
Based on 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister'
Ajey is based on Shantanu Gupta's bestselling biography, The Monk Who Became Chief Minister.
The film narrates the "extraordinary journey" of a man who left behind worldly desires to become one of India's most powerful political leaders.
Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, the screenplay has been written by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey.
Production team
A look at the star cast
Ajey features a star-studded cast including Paresh Rawal, Dineshlal Yadav Nirahua, Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Pawan Malhotra, and Garima Vikrant Singh.
The film's music has been composed by Meet Bros.
The associate producer is B-Live Productions (Suuraj Singh), while Vishnu Rao serves as the director of photography, and Udai Prakash Singh is in charge of production design.