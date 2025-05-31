'Maa,' 'Housefull 5,' and more Indian movies releasing in June
What's the story
June 2025 is set to be an exciting month for cinema lovers, with a diverse range of films hitting the screens.
From Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to Kamal Haasan's Thug Life and Kajol's horror debut Maa, there are plenty of options.
With so many choices across different genres, June offers something for everyone. Here's a quick look at five must-watch movies hitting the big screen this month.
Film highlights
'Thug Life' and 'Housefull 5' lead the pack
Haasan's much-anticipated film Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam, will hit theaters on June 5.
The star-studded cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Ali Fazal, among others.
Following this, on June 6, the comedy offering Housefull 5 will hit theaters. The comedy franchise's fifth installment stars Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh among others.
Star returns
Khan's return with 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and 'Kuberaa'
Khan will make his much-awaited comeback to the silver screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.
The movie is set for a June 20 release.
On the same day, Sekhar Kammula's social thriller Kuberaa will also be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The film stars Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna among others, promising a gripping story alongside Khan's much-awaited return to the big screen.
Final release
Kajol's horror debut to close the month
Kajol will be seen in the Shaitaan-themed film Maa, which will release on June 27.
The movie mixes scary moments with a strong mother-daughter bond, making it more than just a horror film. With its thrilling story about courage and love, this film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.
The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.