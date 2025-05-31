What's the story

June 2025 is set to be an exciting month for cinema lovers, with a diverse range of films hitting the screens.

From Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to Kamal Haasan's Thug Life and Kajol's horror debut Maa, there are plenty of options.

With so many choices across different genres, June offers something for everyone. Here's a quick look at five must-watch movies hitting the big screen this month.