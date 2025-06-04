What's the story

Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has reportedly returned half of his remuneration for the film Jack to its producer, BVSN Prasad.

The decision came after the movie underperformed at the box office, incurring significant losses.

According to BA Raju's team on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jonnalagadda returned ₹4.75 crore as a gesture of goodwill toward the producers who faced financial setbacks due to Jack's disappointing performance.