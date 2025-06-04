After 'Jack' flops, Siddhu Jonnalagadda returns ₹4.75cr to producers
Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has reportedly returned half of his remuneration for the film Jack to its producer, BVSN Prasad.
The decision came after the movie underperformed at the box office, incurring significant losses.
According to BA Raju's team on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jonnalagadda returned ₹4.75 crore as a gesture of goodwill toward the producers who faced financial setbacks due to Jack's disappointing performance.
Jonnalagadda returned half his fee amid the failure of 'Jack'
Why did 'Jack' struggle at the box office?
Despite high hopes due to Jonnalagadda's previous successes with DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, Jack failed to connect with audiences.
The film, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, only managed to earn around ₹9 crore worldwide as per MoneyControl, whereas to break even, it needed to earn ₹36 crore.
Currently streaming on Netflix, when the movie was originally released in theaters on April 10, it was met with criticism for its confusing storyline and lackluster execution.
Jonnalagadda's upcoming projects
Despite the setback with Jack, Jonnalagadda is looking forward to his next project, Telusu Kada.
The romance, written and directed by Neeraja Kona, will see him share the screen with co-stars Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty. The movie is set to hit theaters on October 17.
He is also set to return as Bala Gangadhar Tilak aka Tillu in DJ Tillu 3.