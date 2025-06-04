Nithiin's 'Thammudu' might release on July 25
What's the story
Telugu actor Nithiin is gearing up for the release of his upcoming emotional action drama Thammudu, helmed by Venu Sriram.
The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on July 4, 2025. However, it was pushed back to avoid a clash with Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom.
Now, new reports suggest that Thammudu may be released on July 25.
Cast details
Action drama also stars Laya, Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles
Thammudu stars Sapthami Gowda as the female lead, with Laya, Swasika, Varsha Bollamma, and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.
The film is produced by Dil Raju and has music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.
With its mix of high-octane action sequences and emotional depth, Thammudu is expected to be a cinematic treat for audiences.
Plotline
'Thammudu' shows the strong bond between siblings overcoming challenges
The movie Thammudu centers on a brother who will do anything to protect his sister from various difficulties.
It explores the deep and beautiful relationship between siblings, highlighting how they work through misunderstandings to keep their bond strong.
The film's music is composed by Loknath, while editing is done by Prawin Pudi. Sameer Reddy is responsible for the cinematography, bringing the story to life visually.