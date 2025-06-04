What's the story

Telugu actor Nithiin is gearing up for the release of his upcoming emotional action drama Thammudu, helmed by Venu Sriram.

The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on July 4, 2025. However, it was pushed back to avoid a clash with Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom.

Now, new reports suggest that Thammudu may be released on July 25.