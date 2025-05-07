Did Sreeleela replace Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dostana 2'?
What's the story
Reportedly, Dharma Productions is revamping its highly anticipated movie, Dostana 2. The project has been in the backburner since 2021 after a fallout between Karan Johar and lead actor Kartik Aaryan.
Recently, a Mid-Day report stated that Vikrant Massey will replace Aaryan.
Now, according to a source cited by News18, Janhvi Kapoor's part will likely be played by Sreeleela.
New face
Sreeleela's rising popularity could bring fresh appeal to 'Dostana 2'
A source told News18 that while the storyline of Dostana 2 will remain the same, the cast and director are being changed.
"Janhvi Kapoor, who was roped in to play the female lead earlier, is no longer a part of the film. Instead, the makers are considering Sreeleela for the part."
"Her dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule has made her a much sought-after name in the movies. And the team of Dostana 2 are extremely keen on having her."
Fresh dynamics
'Dostana 2' aims for fresh chemistry with new actors
The source further revealed, "There's a lot of demand and positive word-of-mouth for Sreeleela, who is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's next with Kartik."
"The makers of Dostana 2 decided to recast the film, hoping to feature a set of actors who haven't shared screen space in the past. It will indeed be interesting to see her chemistry with her co-stars."
Production updates
'Dostana 2' director and shooting schedule under discussion
Interestingly, the report further states that director Advait Chandan, who hasn't collaborated with Dharma Productions before, is likely to direct Dostana 2.
The film's shooting is expected to start in September or early next year, depending on Massey's schedule for Don 3.
Lakshya, who was originally slated to make his big-screen debut with the film, will still remain a part of the project.