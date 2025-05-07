A source told News18 that while the storyline of Dostana 2 will remain the same, the cast and director are being changed.

"Janhvi Kapoor, who was roped in to play the female lead earlier, is no longer a part of the film. Instead, the makers are considering Sreeleela for the part."

"Her dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule has made her a much sought-after name in the movies. And the team of Dostana 2 are extremely keen on having her."