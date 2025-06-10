Top Netflix shows canceled or ending in 2025
What's the story
As we reach the midpoint of 2025, Netflix has gifted viewers with several gripping titles.
But the OTT giant has also executed several cancellations and announcements about shows ending.
Here is a comprehensive list of series that have been confirmed or announced to be canceled or ending with their next season on Netflix.
Did your fave get axed?
Cancelations
'The Lady's Companion,' 'Kaala Paani'
The Lady's Companion, a new period drama series from Netflix Spain, was canceled in May 2025 due to lackluster performance.
Kaala Paani, an Indian thriller drama that was announced for a second season in November 2023, has also been canceled due to behind-the-scenes issues. This was a unique situation, given that it had big names and was greenlit for Season 2.
Meanwhile, Noah Centineo's The Recruit was canceled due to low viewership following its Season 2 premiere.
Additional cancelations
These shows are also confirmed to be ending
Surviving Summer, a popular Australian teen drama series, has also been confirmed to end with its second and final season.
Shafted, a French spin-off of the hit Spanish series Alpha Males, was announced to be canceled in March 2025 after one season.
Netflix's coverage of the Tour de France and Six Nations: Full Contact has been confirmed to end as well.
Final seasons
'The Sandman,' 'The Empress' are ending
Several popular shows are confirmed to be ending with their final seasons.
Survival of the Thickest, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, The Believers, and The Empress will all conclude with their next seasons.
Other previously announced shows include 3 Body Problem ending with Season 3, Avatar: The Last Airbender (also Season 3), and Outer Banks (ending in 2026 with Season 5).