Uorfi Javed confronts online hate after 'The Traitors' win

TL;DR

Uorfi's victory in 'The Traitors' upset many fans

After winning 'The Traitors' by outsmarting other contestants, Uorfi found herself targeted by fans upset about the result.

The backlash quickly turned ugly with threats and harsh accusations—this time aimed at her gameplay rather than her outfits.

'Hate has never stopped me before...'

Uorfi's dealt with trolling since her 'Bigg Boss OTT' days and says, "Hate has never stopped me before, and it never will now."

Despite repeated abuse and threats over the years, she's stayed focused on playing smart and not letting negativity get in her way.