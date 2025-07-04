'Ramayana' teaser to light up Times Square
The first look at Ramayana: The Introduction is finally here!
The teaser, launched with fan screenings across India and a splashy Times Square display, gives us Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash taking on Ravana.
It's a big moment for fans of mythology and Bollywood alike.
Ravana threatens cosmic balance in teaser
Kicking off with the cosmic trio—Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva—the teaser sets an intense mythological vibe.
We see Ravana's rise as a major threat to the universe and his showdown with Ram.
The visuals are made for IMAX screens, blending classic legend with cutting-edge effects for some serious spectacle.
Nitesh Tiwari's epic arrives next year
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Prime Focus Studios (with VFX pros DNEG involved), this two-part epic has music from Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.
Mark your calendars: Part one lands Diwali 2026, part two follows in 2027—bringing Indian mythology to global screens in style.