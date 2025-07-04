Page Loader
Entertainment Jul 04, 2025

'Ramayana' teaser to light up Times Square

The first look at Ramayana: The Introduction is finally here!
The teaser, launched with fan screenings across India and a splashy Times Square display, gives us Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash taking on Ravana.
It's a big moment for fans of mythology and Bollywood alike.

TL;DR

Ravana threatens cosmic balance in teaser

Kicking off with the cosmic trio—Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva—the teaser sets an intense mythological vibe.
We see Ravana's rise as a major threat to the universe and his showdown with Ram.
The visuals are made for IMAX screens, blending classic legend with cutting-edge effects for some serious spectacle.

Nitesh Tiwari's epic arrives next year

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Prime Focus Studios (with VFX pros DNEG involved), this two-part epic has music from Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.
Mark your calendars: Part one lands Diwali 2026, part two follows in 2027—bringing Indian mythology to global screens in style.