'Ramayana' teaser to light up Times Square

Ravana threatens cosmic balance in teaser

Kicking off with the cosmic trio—Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva—the teaser sets an intense mythological vibe.

We see Ravana's rise as a major threat to the universe and his showdown with Ram.

The visuals are made for IMAX screens, blending classic legend with cutting-edge effects for some serious spectacle.

Nitesh Tiwari's epic arrives next year

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Prime Focus Studios (with VFX pros DNEG involved), this two-part epic has music from Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Mark your calendars: Part one lands Diwali 2026, part two follows in 2027—bringing Indian mythology to global screens in style.