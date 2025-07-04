Karnataka HC dismisses sexual assault case against filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan
Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan was recently cleared by the Karnataka High Court in a sexual assault case dating back to 2012.
An aspiring actor had accused him of inviting him to a hotel near Bengaluru airport under the guise of an audition, then allegedly offering alcohol and assaulting him.
Oddly, the case was only officially registered in October 2022—over 10 years after the alleged incident.
Case was filed in 2022, but incident was from 2012
The court found major gaps in the story: for one, the hotel where the alleged assault happened didn't even exist until four years after it supposedly took place.
This timeline issue, plus a lack of solid evidence and unexplained delay in filing charges, led to the case being dismissed.
With this ruling, all proceedings against Balakrishnan have now ended.