'Don't expect...maturity': Jasmin reacts to feud with Apoorva during 'Traitors'

Jasmin Bhasin , who recently participated in the Indian version of The Traitors, has reacted to fellow contestant Apoorva Mukhija's comments about her. Mukhija had made several remarks during their time on the show, some of which were aired in video diaries and at crucial game moments. Speaking to India Forums, Bhasin said she doesn't take Mukhija's actions during the show personally as she doesn't expect "any kind of maturity" from her.

Statement 'I cannot take people personally...' Bhasin said, "I saw the show as a show, as an artist, I will do multiple shows and I cannot take people personally." "Her opinion was completely based on what was happening in the show." "She is much younger than me. So I would not like to take anything anyway personally because I do not expect any kind of maturity, sensibility, decency of words from her because that is her personality."

Statement 'She wears it like a crown on her head' Bhasin continued, "You know she wears it like a crown on her head and all the best to her for that." She added that in the future Mukhija might realize that despite being a "smart" person, her alleged negative traits hide it. "She is intelligent, outspoken, confident...the kind of vocabulary she uses, the way she talks to people, the way she responds...some bad things cover up the good things which may lead to bad things."

Perspective What happened between Mukhija and Bhasin Bhasin further said, "So maybe with time she will realize, she will have her own journey, she is a child growing up. " During The Traitors, Mukhija was at odds with Bhasin constantly. During many 'Circle of Shaq' rounds, the duo would butt heads, trying to eliminate each other. Additionally, Mukhija also struggled to get along with another contestant, Uorfi Javed.