Where to watch Ana de Armas's 'Ballerina' post-theatrical run
What's the story
The action thriller Ballerina, a spin-off of the popular John Wick franchise, was released in India on June 13, 2025.
The film will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play in India after its theatrical run, reported OTTPlay.
The exact date for the digital release is yet to be announced, but reports suggest that the film may premiere online by August or September.
Film details
A prequel to 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Ballerina, written by Shay Hatten and directed by Len Wiseman, is a prequel to John Wick: Chapter 4.
The film follows the story of ballerina Eve Macarro, who becomes part of the secret assassin group Ruska Roma. This group was first introduced in Parabellum.
The movie features well-known characters from the John Wick franchise as Eve embarks on her journey to become a deadly assassin.
It is distributed by Lionsgate.
Star-studded cast
Star-studded cast
Ballerina boasts a star-studded cast including Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Gabriel Byrne, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.
Keanu Reeves reprises his role as John Wick in this film.
The late Lance Reddick also makes a posthumous appearance as Charon, the concierge of the New York Continental Hotel.