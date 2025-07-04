Who is Nikita Luther? 'The Traitors' Season 1 winner
What's the story
Nikita Luther, a professional poker player from Delhi, recently emerged as the joint winner of the reality show The Traitors Season 1. She shared this title with fellow contestant Uorfi Javed. Despite being a newcomer to the world of reality TV, Luther managed to carve out her niche on the show and build relationships with other players, which helped her stay in The Traitors house till the end. Let's find out more about her.
Career highlights
How did Luther's poker career start?
Raised in an army family, Luther realized her passion for poker in 2015, after she played a game for actual money for the first time at a friend's birthday party. This led to her competing in professional events, and eventually she went on to become the first Indian female poker player to win a World Series of Poker event. She currently serves as the COO of Poker Sports League and shares her expertise at India's "Super Bowl" of poker championship.
Journey
Luther's 'The Traitors' journey
On The Traitors, she was initially voted off in the first episode, before the real game had even started. However, in a surprise turn, she ended up coming back in the third episode. Since she was a wild card entry, Luther was able to go under the radar and stay out of the elimination zone. At one point, the traitors tried to recruit her, but she declined, which ended up working in her favor, helping her win the game.
Financial details
Net worth and prize money
Luther's estimated net worth is reported to be around ₹4-5cr by Times Now, which includes her tournament earnings and sponsorship deals. She and Javed won The Traitors, taking home a total of ₹70.05 lakh as prize money, after they eliminated Harsh Gujral. Interestingly, Javed gave up her share of the money. The show was hosted by Karan Johar and also featured other celebrities like Raj Kundra, Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, among others.