Prime Video issues ultimatum for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' release
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, is facing another delay in its theatrical release.
Despite the makers finalizing June 12, 2025, as the premiere date, reports suggest that the action film may now be released in July.
Adding to this uncertainty is a new condition imposed by Amazon Prime Video after acquiring the post-theatrical OTT rights for a whopping deal.
Set in the 17th century, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol.
Streaming condition
Amazon wants the film released by July-end
According to a report by Telugu Cinema, Amazon Prime Video has reportedly asked them to release the film by the end of July as per their agreement.
If this condition is not met, it could jeopardize the deal between the makers and Amazon or lead to a deduction from it.
The ultimatum from Amazon comes after the platform had already accommodated two changes in the release date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
Announcement awaited
Producers to announce new release date soon
Originally slated for May 9 and then June 12, these delays have now led to a third change. The producers are expected to announce a new release date soon.
This isn't the first time Prime Video has laid down the law.
Just recently, the platform reportedly threatened to deduct ₹10 crore from its deal with the makers of Kuberaa—a Telugu film starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna—if release deadlines weren't met.