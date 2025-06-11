What's the story

The much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, is facing another delay in its theatrical release.

Despite the makers finalizing June 12, 2025, as the premiere date, reports suggest that the action film may now be released in July.

Adding to this uncertainty is a new condition imposed by Amazon Prime Video after acquiring the post-theatrical OTT rights for a whopping deal.

Set in the 17th century, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol.