Nayanthara v/s Dhanush: Copyright case verdict set for January 22
What's the story
The Madras High Court will pronounce its final verdict on the ongoing copyright dispute between actors Nayanthara and Dhanush on January 22.
The case was filed by Dhanush in November 2024, accusing Nayanthara of using clips from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary Beyond the Fairy Tale without getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC).
The legal battle has taken a toll on their decade-long friendship.
Case details
Nayanthara's response and the case's progression
The final hearing was earlier scheduled sooner but has been delayed after the streaming platform hosting Nayanthara's documentary sought more time to prepare its case.
Nayanthara had publicly responded to Dhanush's allegations, saying she was disappointed over his demand of ₹5 crore as compensation for using a three-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.
She had called him "two-faced" on Instagram, accusing him of trying to undermine her success.
Actor's perspective
Nayanthara clarified her stance on the controversy
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nayanthara cleared the air on the controversy.
"It was never meant to be a controversy, and it was never meant to be put out at that particular time when we were about to release the film," she said.
"I only have to be scared when I'm fabricating something...If I didn't speak out, when things had already gone too far, I don't think anyone would've the courage to stand up for themselves ever again."