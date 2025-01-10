What's the story

The Madras High Court will pronounce its final verdict on the ongoing copyright dispute between actors Nayanthara and Dhanush on January 22.

The case was filed by Dhanush in November 2024, accusing Nayanthara of using clips from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary Beyond the Fairy Tale without getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The legal battle has taken a toll on their decade-long friendship.