5 Ron Howard films that the whole family will love

Ron Howard is one of the most renowned filmmakers of our times. The man behind many of our favorite films, Howard, has a knack for telling stories that appeal to families. His stories are a perfect blend of humor, adventure, heartwarming moments, and the right dose of drama. Today, we take a look at five family-friendly films directed by Howard.

Drive 1 'Willow': A fantasy adventure Released in 1988, Willow is a fantasy adventure film that takes viewers on an epic journey with its titular character. The story follows Willow Ufgood as he embarks on a quest to protect a special child from an evil queen. With its imaginative world-building and thrilling plot, Willow remains a beloved choice for families who enjoy fantasy tales.

Drive 2 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas': A holiday classic In 2000, Howard brought Dr. Seuss's classic tale alive with How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch, this holiday movie beautifully captures the whimsical spirit of Whoville during Christmas time. With its vibrant visuals and memorable performances, How the Grinch Stole Christmas remains an enduring holiday favorite for families across the globe.

Drive 3 'Cocoon': An unusual sci-fi tale Released in 1985, Cocoon is an interesting mix of sci-fi and drama. It revolves around elderly residents who discover the rejuvenating powers of some alien cocoons in their retirement community's pool. The film delves into the themes of aging while serving as a lighthearted entertainer for the family.

Drive 4 'Apollo 13' shows Howard's gift for gripping storytelling Howard's Apollo 13 is a thrilling space drama based on the real-life 1970 NASA mission. The film follows astronauts struggling to survive after their spacecraft suffers critical damage en route to the Moon. With standout performances from Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton, the movie captures the tension, teamwork, and heroism that defined the mission. Howard masterfully turns a historical event into an emotionally engaging and inspiring cinematic experience.