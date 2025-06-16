What's the story

Punjabi cinema enthusiasts are gearing up for the release of Sardaar Ji 3, which will hit theaters on June 27, 2025.

The film is the third installment in the popular supernatural comedy series and features actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh as Jaggi, a ghost-hunter with a heart of gold.

While you wait for the third part, here's where you can catch up on the previous two installments in the series.