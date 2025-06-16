'Sardaar Ji' recap: Where to watch Diljit Dosanjh's ghost comedies
What's the story
Punjabi cinema enthusiasts are gearing up for the release of Sardaar Ji 3, which will hit theaters on June 27, 2025.
The film is the third installment in the popular supernatural comedy series and features actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh as Jaggi, a ghost-hunter with a heart of gold.
While you wait for the third part, here's where you can catch up on the previous two installments in the series.
First installment
'Sardaar Ji': The film that redefined Punjabi cinema
The first film in the series, Sardaar Ji, was released in 2015. It introduced viewers to Jaggi, a fearless Punjabi ghostbuster who is sent to London to rid a palace of an annoying ghost.
The film, which mixed Punjabi culture with hilarious ghostly antics, was an instant hit.
Directed by Rohit Jugraj and starring Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Mandy Takhar, it raised the bar for Punjabi cinema.
Watch it on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
Second installment
'Sardaar Ji 2': Tale of farming competition and family values
Building on the success of the first film, Sardaar Ji 2 was released in 2016 with a new storyline.
This time, set in Australia, the film follows Jaggi as he enters a farming competition to save his village.
The movie starred Dosanjh, Monica Gill, Sonam Bajwa, and Jaswinder Bhalla. It was another box office hit despite receiving mixed reviews.
It is also streaming on the aforementioned platforms.