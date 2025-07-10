Next Article
Bihar electoral roll revision: Aadhaar not proof of citizenship
The Election Commission (EC) has cleared up some confusion: you can't use your Aadhaar card as proof of citizenship when updating voter lists in Bihar.
The Election Commission informed the Supreme Court that while Aadhaar helps identify you, it doesn't actually prove you're an Indian citizen.
EC's clarification to SC
This move is all about keeping the electoral roll accurate and fair.
By making a clear line between identity and citizenship documents, the EC wants to make sure only eligible citizens get on the voter list—helping keep elections transparent and trustworthy.