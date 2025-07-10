Next Article
Major crackdown on Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan
For the first time ever in Rajasthan, Jaipur Police have filed a sweeping FIR targeting the entire Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
This move, led by the West District unit, officially names big players like Bishnoi himself, Rohit Godara, Amerjeet, and Anmol Bishnoi—signaling a serious crackdown on organized crime in the state.
Anyone linked to gang can be arrested immediately
Right after the FIR, police arrested three suspected gang members—Bhavani, Suraj, and Imran—for their alleged role in gold smuggling.
Thanks to this broad FIR, anyone linked to the gang can now be arrested immediately across Rajasthan.
Officials say it's a big leap toward breaking up these criminal networks and making things safer for everyone.