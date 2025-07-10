Man arrested for impersonating minister's secretary
A 45-year-old named Lalit Raghav was arrested in Outer Delhi for pretending to be the personal secretary of a Minister of State.
Acting on a tip from the Ministry of Home Affairs, police found he'd been using this fake identity to ask for favors at different government offices.
The Special Cell is now digging deeper into how far his impersonation went.
How the fake peon caught
Raghav printed official-looking visiting cards and used them to approach government departments, but things fell apart when a GST office employee double-checked his credentials.
He admitted that working with a security agency earlier had given him ideas—and access—to pull off the act.
Now, investigators are checking his financial records to see if he made any money from it, and he's currently in judicial custody while the probe continues.